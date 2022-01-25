Akwaboah drops shocking secrets about his love life ahead of ‘Shades of Love’ concert!

Ahead of his upcoming Shades of Love Concert on Sunday, the13th of February, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah aka Akwaboah has made known various secrets about his love life.

He made this known when he appeared on Adom TV‘s entertaining weekend show, Ahosepe Xtra where he stated that when he began developing affection for the actress, it was the smile of the actress that really got him off his feet.

He didn’t give the name of this actress, however, he indicated that he has met her once and he comported himself when they met.

Months ago, Akwaboah revealed the career he would have pursued if not for music.

During an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on the Daybreak Hitz show, Akwaboah was asked by a fan who commented on the show about what he would have been doing if not for music.

According to Akwaboah, he would have wanted to pursue medicine in school but because he wasn’t good in Mathematics, he had to forgo that dream and focus on his music.

Shades Of Love Concert By @AkwaboahMusic This February 13. Come With Bae and the family!!! 😊😊❤️❤️🇬🇭🇬🇭🎶🎶



Purchase ticket now!! https://t.co/YqlyvX1Sfj… pic.twitter.com/Hganp9l1iq — Augustus Piloo (@AugustusPiloo_) January 24, 2022

Furthermore, he revealed secrets about watching pornographic content and also storming the internet to search for s3x positions.

According to him, he ‘googled’ about the s3x positions adding that he did so to educate himself stating that this happened when he was quite young.

In his submission, he said; “I heard stories and names but I didn’t know what it was or how it looked like so obviously, I wanted to learn more”.

Akwaboah has grown to be one of the best male vocalists in the country. As a reminder, he is the son of the Legendary Kwadwo Akwaboah.

Despite the fact that he wasn’t able to pursue his dream career. Akwaboah has been identified as one of the best musicians Ghana has ever produced.

