I have never disrespected Sadiq – King Promise

I have never disrespected Sadiq - King Promise
Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram

14-days after Sadiq Abdulai detailed how King Promise disrespected him, King Promise has made it clear what he makes of those allegations.

Speaking on the issue, the ChopLife singer stated he wasn’t hurt and that he had never disrespected the 3 Media Network CEO in what ever way possible.

Sadiq is a very integral part of the industry. I’ve known him before I blew up. The last time he came around, I didn’t know he had a problem with me“.

King Promise further went on to say “I haven’t spoken to him, so how can I disrespect him? The whole issue was just arriving at an understanding, but I think could have been handled differently

Calm down, you’re talking to a human, not an animal – Sadiq details convo with Killbeatz that led to blacklisting King Promise

The Slow Down was announced to have been blacklisted Sadiq by from all his shows and programs saying he won’t tolerate any disrespect this year due to issues surrounding his booking for last year’s Wildaland Festival.

