Empress Gifty’s smash hit single garners over 200k views on YouTube under 2 weeks of release!

It’s been 2 weeks already since the release of Empress Gifty’s smash hit single, 3y3 Woaa and it has since garnered over 200,000 views on YouTube.

Judging from the quality of the song itself and the crispness of the high-budget visual, it’s no wonder that this awe-inspiring Gospel single has started off well.

The Odi Yompo hitmaker was inspired by the word of the Lord in Psalms 124:1 which reads as “If it had not been the Lord who was on our side, let Israel now say.

The new tune was mixed and produced by one of the nation’s finest sound engineers, Rev. Shadrach Yawson (Sha) and visuals directed by Skyweb Videos.

It is available on all digital music platforms.

