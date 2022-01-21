Sarkodie & Tracy Sarkcess, Fameye & Ohemaa share celebrity couple goals with recent posts!

fbpx
Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess as well as Fameye & the mother of Avery, Ohemaa have shared lovely moments with recent posts on social media.

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known in showbiz scenes as Sarkodie has caused a stir on social media after he was seen in public professing love to his wife, Tracy.

The couple has thrived under their marriage and they occasionally show fans glimpses of how their marriage life looks like.

Sarkodie managed to spot Tracy in traffic and the two took it from where they left off in the house. Sarkodie jokingly referred to his wife as “Sir” as he made love gestures to her whiles in traffic.

Tracy looked caught up in the moment as she beamed with smiles as she listened to her husband speak.

Fameye’s lovely girlfriend and baby mama Bridget Agyeman Boateng (Ohemaa) has dropped some beautiful family moments in new photos.

The young lady is presently holidaying in an unnamed destination abroad together with the award-winning artiste and their only son.

Ohemaa captioned the photos she shared on IG writing: “It only feels good.”

