Sark, Gyakie, Bosom, King Promise, Fuse, Fameye, others mourn with victims of Bogoso explosion

In view of the recent explosion in the mining town of Appiatse, Bogoso which resulted in the loss of lives and property, Sarkodie, Gyakie, Bosom PYung, King Promise, Fuse ODG, Fameye, others have expressed their condolences.

Award-winning Ghanaian rap artiste, Michael Owusu Addo, affectionately known in the entertainment scene as Sarkodie has also prayed for the families who lost their relatives to the massive explosion that happened at Bogoso in the Western Region.

Residents of Appiate, a suburb at Bogoso in the Western Region were thrown into a state of shock and sorrow after a huge gas explosion allegedly killed over a hundred residents in the community.

God heal the families of the lost souls ( may their souls RIP ) and the people of Bogoso #Bogosoexplosion — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 21, 2022

According to reports from a reporter from Onua FM, the disaster occurred as a result of an overtaking by a Fuel Tanker Truck on the road. The overtaking resulted in the capsizing of the fuel tanker truck leading to a massive explosion.

This also happened at a fuel station. So one could imagine the kind of explosion. Videos and photos surfaced on social media that captured scenes from the tragedy as well as some of the people who lost their lives.

Many Ghanaian have reacted distressingly to the horrific tragedy, praying for the affected victims at Appiate in the Western Region.

Gas explosion at Bogoso as vehicle conveying chemicals collides with a motorbike. Reports indicate that many are feared dead and a large part of the town has been wiped out by the explosion. #MetroNews pic.twitter.com/QvICtJoxoF — Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) January 20, 2022

Also, contemporary Ghanaian Highlife musician, Peter Fameyeh Bozah, widely known in showbiz scenes as Fameye has distressingly reacted to the sad encounter faced by his people at Bogoso in the Western Region after a gas explosion killed dozens of people in the community.

Sending my love and healing to the people of Apiate (Bogoso) in Ghana. I love you all and may God strengthen you ❤️ — Song Bird (@Gyakie_) January 20, 2022

Sending love and prayers to the people of Bogoso (Ghana) and to anyone affected by this explosion…such a devastating incident for our people. I hope measures are put in place to avoid this from happening again 🙏🏿🇬🇭 — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) January 20, 2022

Watch the extent of damage caused by the huge explosion in Apiate near Bogoso in Ghana's Western Region – 500-1000 residents.@gyaigyimii @ameyaw112 #FactSpace #RespectBogosoDead



𝘋𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵: 𝘒𝘸𝘢𝘴𝘪 𝘈𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘬𝘸𝘢𝘩 𝘎𝘺𝘦𝘣𝘪 pic.twitter.com/a16vjXuILA — GhanaFact (@ghana_fact) January 21, 2022

In reaction to the horrific incident, Fameye who hails from Bogoso has sadly reacted to the tragedy, wishing the people of Bogoso and all affected persons strength and hope.

Taking to his Twitter page, Fameye wrote; Wishing you strength for today and hope for tomorrow my people

My prayers & condolences to the families affected by the explosion in Bogoso. We are with you 💚🙏🏾 — King Promise (@IamKingPromise) January 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the dead were being transported to the morgue for autopsy while injured persons are being attended to medically at the hospital at Bogoso and its environs as authorities commence an investigation to know the actual cause of the explosion.

Sending Love and Energy to my people inside Bogoso — Big Bosom (@bosom_pyung) January 21, 2022

