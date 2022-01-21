QWECi (Ded Buddy) sets the year off with EDM track; OBAA

fbpx
Take a listen to ‘OBAA’ by QWECi. 

photo credits: QWECi

OBAA which is written and produced by QWECi emphasizes on the beauty and strength of the African woman and the need to cherish the hard work of all women. 

OBAA is a track off QWECis upcoming EP ‘ADANSI’ which is slated for release in the first quarter of 2022.

The strength of all Women.

