Collins Isco – The future of Afrobeat/Afropop

Having mastered the art of delivering unique sounds and music to listeners across the globe, the Asante sound god, Collins Asante, professionally known as Collins Isco is the latest trending topic in music right now.

Hailing from Ghana in the West African part of the continent, the Kumasi Boy is known for the combination of special flows and sounds that has become a universal favorite.

This uniqueness in artistry and sounds has christened him as the “Asante Soundgod” by music fans around the world.

Attending P&G International School in Kwadaso-Agric Kumasi where he learned most about life as a child, the love for music gradually grew on a daily basis.

With involvement in church plays, drum activities and piano lessons after school, his brother King Jozi, founder of DNA HOUSE RECORDS who’s a music wiz himself has been a major source of inspiration for the Asante Soundgod.

Having mastered sounds in genres of Afro-pop, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Amapiano, Isco’s latest hit song “The One,” released recently continues to receive a gratifying welcome from fans all across the globe.

With it’s official video on YouTube and the audio climbing on universal charts, it’s is a vivid sign that Collins Isco’s music is timeless.

His popular fan base, “Isco Nation,” also seem to be proud of the universal acceptance of his music.

Releases like “Running Mouths,” “Grinding & Shining,” and “Find Myself,” have earned Isco festival performances across the globe, making Isco’s discography a solid one.

With the television appearances and the positive reviews the Asante Soundgod’s music has been getting, it’s no surprise that the Ghanaian superstar is the latest trending topic in music.

As to when we’ll get a taste of the next project coming out of the Isco camp, he simply replied “soon”, and the universe is looking forward to hearing it.

With his much anticipated EP and album release later this year, the iconic Ghanaian international does not only has his sight on recognition by his home fans in Ghana and by the Ghanaian music industry for the 2022 VGMA, he also hopes to collaborate with other stars like Sarkodie, Gyakie, KiDi, Kwame Eugene, AMG, Shatawale among others.

Enjoy and subscribe to his YouTube @collinsisco, IG: Colliniscomusic , Twitter @Collinsisco

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.