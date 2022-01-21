Ace music producer, Patrick Chordson Moore unleashes a “Kingdom Sound” with debut album!

Ace Music Producer and Composer Patrick Chordson Moore is out with a his maiden seasoned instrumental album titled Kingdom Sound

The Kingdom Sound Album is a 7 Track compact one that seeks to meet every listener at the point of need and also help in their Christian walk.

Patrick who doubles as a Music Director, pianist, Educator, Producer, and Composer in a Conversation said, “The album has is a loaded one and has tunes of Prayer, Worship, Meditation, Soaking amongst many others and It’s his prayer that every individual is blessed by this album.

Kingdom Sound Is Available on Apple Music and Other Online Music Portals.

Check out the album tracklisting below;

