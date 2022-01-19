KiDi rocks shoulders with Wizkid, Tiwa, Omah & Fireboy as the only Ghanaian nominee in USA’s 53rd NAACP Image Awards

Dennis Nana Kwaku Dwamena, aka Kidi hasn’t yet heard the last of his monster hit single, Touch It, after it has been nominated for USA’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards

The award scheme that aims at honoring outstanding entertainers for their enormous contribution to the entertainment scene worldwide has recognized KiDi’s hard work and dedication to his music career.

The award also honors outstanding performance in films, tv, theatre, music, and literature and has a long list of famous recipients.

KiDi has been nominated for the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Image Awards in the USA. The award honors outstanding performance in films, tv, theatre, music and literature and has a long list of famous recipients. Almost every famous black pic.twitter.com/vAsTAOvGz2 — Obinnabeiku 🇳🇬 (@AbeikuLytle) January 18, 2022

Kidi was nominated alongside Wizkid, Fireboy DML, Tiwa Savage, and Omah Lay as they compete for the Outstanding International Song of the year.

