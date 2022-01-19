Heartman bedridden in hospital for months from an unknown disease!

A photo circulating on social media reveals that Ghanaian rising music Artiste, Heartman has been admitted at the hospital for some months now with an unknown illness.

The musician in the past few months hasn’t been active on his social media pages.

During the yuletide, fans kept wondering why the artiste wasn’t booked for any of the shows, some even went to the extent of calling his management to find out what was happening.

There were further speculations that the ‘clearing Agent’ crooner was no longer with his label Beljam record.

But finally, the real reason for his absence on social media and the music scene has been revealed.

He’s been diagnosed with an illness yet to be known. Some speculation suggests it’s Covid-19 related.

Others also believe otherwise but we are waiting for a press release or any form of response from his manager or label to verify this reason.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.