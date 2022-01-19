GH Drill shares his latest single ‘De3 Obr3 na 3di3’

GH Drills’s music was never going to be one of simplicity, that was defined by rigid genre boundaries as heard on; ‘De3 Obr3 na 3di3’

Hailing from Ghana, GH Drill has quickly established himself as the face of Ghanaian Drill in an international market.

Starting out in church choir to national radio success, GH Drill understands the hard work and perseverance it takes to be an artist who is going to make it.

GH Drill believes that you can always find light in the dark. ‘’Although the inspiration for ‘De3 Obr3 na 3di3′ was picked up from other people’s struggles and stories, I am an artist full of vibes and positive energy’’.

The dance/drill track is enough to get anyone on the dance floor. It was a long writing process, working to perfect the track and to detail GH Drill’s raw emotion and depth of feelings.

‘De3 Obr3 na 3di3’ demonstrates an artist with a real voice, putting their heart on the line and finding good in the bad. We have no doubt that GH Drill is crafting out his own lane in a competitive scene.

‘De3 Obr3 na 3di3’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally.

Instagram: gh_drill

Twitter: @GhDrill

Facebook: Gh Drill

