You just need to stop because it’s not your talent – Kuami Eugene goes hard on struggling artistes!

Photo Credit: Kuami Eugene/Twitter

During an interview on Citi TV, Kuami Eugene interrupted KiDi’s submission to go hard on struggling artistes within the Ghana Music industry.

He has given an honest opinion to underground musicians struggling in their ghettos to make hits after he was approached for a word of advice.

According to the Lynx Entertainment signee who will be co-headline a concert at the Indigo at the O2 with his colleague, Kidi stated that it is sometimes not necessary to continue doing music after all efforts to gain attention and make hits have proved abortive.

Speaking in an interview on Citi TV, the “Obiato” hitmaker stated that it is sometimes needed to throw in the towel if music is not working out as planned.

Kuami Eugene who was signed on Lynx Entertainment record label right after MTN Hitmaker stated that sometimes, underground musicians have to quit doing music because it is not their talent.

