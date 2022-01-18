Want a cool GHS 6,170? Then Wendy Shay’s #BreakMyWaist challenge is for you!

Wendy Addo, better known as Wendy Shay is ready to gift out $1000 to a lucky winner who participates in her #BreakMyWaist challenge on social media.

Taking to her Twitter page, Wendy Shay intimated that the challenge which has already been going on within the digital space for some time now is not yet over as it even gets better with the winner taking home a cool $1000.

According to her, fans are supposed to record a video of themselves dancing to her song “Break My Waist” and send them to a WhatsApp line she made public. She revealed that the video with the highest views wins a cool $1000.

She wrote; The Break My Waist challenge (BMW) is not over yet! is getting bigger and better send your videos to this WhatsApp line +233 50 510 9261 and win $1000 usd #BMW#SHAYGANG

