Pope Nst debuts with the C.I.T.I.Z.E.N album

Ghanaian rapper Pope Nst, has released his debut C.I.T.I.Z.E.N. album, a five-track album released on the MEII Enterprises label.

Pope Nst was born in Nsuta, in the Ashanti region of Ghana in 1995. He became enamored with hip-hop/rap when he started high school in 2010.

Pope states: “Rap helps me to express myself in different ways. I write raps every day. It is the pillar of my music career.

Before I could create my own lyrics, I used to write out verses from Ghanaian rappers Reggie Rockstone, Kwaw Kese, Okyeame Kwame, and Sarkodie.

After that I would learn them and make sure I could rap along word-for-word anytime the song was playing. That was in high school.

Later, I went on a radio show in Kumasi called ‘Focus FM Freestyle Friday’ which was then hosted by DJ Quest.

The feedback I had from the listeners was amazing, and that really motivated me.”

Pope Nst has already produced one Mixtape Album and two Extended Plays (EPs). He works with Ipappi, one of the best music producers in Ghana.

“I get inspiration from almost everything around me. I have decided to write at least a verse every week, so anything I see in my environment is a rap to me.

It takes me at least a day to write a 16- bar verse, but it can take me at least a month to write a full song.”

The Ghana hip-hop/rap scene is the biggest on the African continent. According to Pope Nst, “We have Sarkodie, M.anifest, Strongman, and Eno who is one of the best female rappers I’ve ever heard.”

“In Ghana, rappers usually represent the hood where they were born and raised. The most popular rap cities/communities are Kumasi, Accra, and Tema.

I attended high school in Kumasi, so I’ve only worked with rappers from Kumasi.”

“Music has been a part of me long before I even decided to study medicine. I study every day, and I write lyrics every day too. I am going to be a neurosurgeon. I believe music is my primary purpose on earth, so I will never quit rapping.”

Pope Nst didn’t talk about medical school on the “C.I.T.I.Z.E.N.” album.

He is writing another album about his six-year journey through medical school that started in 2017: “I will graduate in 2023, so that album will be ready by then,” he projected.

“C.I.T.I.Z.E.N.” is available on most digital music platforms.

