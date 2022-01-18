Kofi Kinaata reveals solutions to the Ghana/Naija music scuffle & why he doesn’t have an album despite dropping hits over a decade!

Ghana’s cherished songwriter, Martin King Arthur, well known as Kofi Kinaata has revealed solutions to the Ghana/Nigeria music banter & hinted on his debut album release.

He also added his voice to the ongoing fracas between the Ghanaian music industry and their Nigerian counterparts over lack of support.

It would be vividly recalled that Shatta Wale took to the stage at his #FreedomWaveConcert at the Accra Sports Stadium to lambast Nigerians over the support they have refused to give Ghanaian musicians despite the fact that they have gained so much love and attention from Ghanaians.

In a series of tweets, Shatta Wale pored down his frustration over the fact that most Nigerian musicians have refused to co-headline shows with them in their country just as Ghanaian musicians have been doing for them.

His submissions were meted with mixed reactions from both Ghanaians and Nigerians.

In reaction to that, Kofi Kinaata stated that Nigerians are not to be blamed for thriving in their country and in Ghana as well with their music because Ghanaians have allowed it to be so, hence they should put a stop to the blame game.

According to him, Nigerians have devised a strategy to support their music and promote it to the top before promoting any song from any musician from any other country.

He intimated that despite the fact that Nigeria’s population is bigger than that of Ghana, they still aim at expanding their territories in Ghana, but they have been successful because Ghanaians allowed it to be so.

In an interview on BTM Afrika with NY DJ, Kofi Kinaata explained that Ghanaians can start by fixing the system by supporting their own before promoting others because Nigeria has adopted the same strategy, hence the reason for the enormous success on the global market when it comes to music.

Also, after all the hit songs and domination, it never occurred to anyone that the four-time songwriter of the year at the VGMAs, Martin King Arthur, well known as Kofi Kinaata has not released any album ever since he emerged into the scene.

During an interview with NY DJ on BTM Afrika, Kofi Kinaata intimated that the Ghanaian ways of treating albums are very displeasing and disheartening, thus his reason for not releasing an album yet even though he has been in the scene for quite a long time.

According to him, musicians drop bangers on albums they release yet Ghanaians who have developed a poor listening attitude would sleep on the album by just listening to the songs without understanding the message.

He stated that his weapon has always been his lyrics, hence he intends to have his fans understand every word he puts across before moving to the next song.

However, Kofi Kinaata revealed his intentions to bless our speakers with his first album anytime since he claims Ghanaians have improved on their listening attitudes

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.