Stonebwoy sparks reactions after tweet about January; dared by GHAMRO’s Rex Omar after receiving 300% increase in royalties

Stonebwoy has confirmed the thought of many with a tweet about how fast January has moved & has been thrown a dare by GHAMRO’s Rex Omar to promote the outfit after increased royalties.

According to him, contrary to the popular notion that January is a month that does not move fast, this year’s January is actually moving fast.

He added that we just passed 1st January and now we have spent two weeks suggesting that it is really moving fast and he made this post on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

The post he made reads;

“This years January has actually moved fast

Only 2weeks left.

is this not impressive ?

or its just me..”

Some reactions the post got are;

@Kingsugarrr – Oh yeah true , but ego start dey dey slow on the 3rd week

@NaaAgmorshieley – I told my mum today that this January is just running …I thought I was the only person thinking that …oo

@fauzym12 – Most people are not broke this January

What is happening

@Aaretobi – Its about to become slow. This is the time the 5th week will be added.

@AnjockumElijah – If you have money, your January will move fast

If you don’t have money, your January will move slow.

@BhimBa_Wizzy – Just u boss. Far that long time now we pass half of it

Furthermore, the President of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar has thrown a challenge to the dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, well known as Stonebwoy to promote the works of the organization.

Speaking in an interview with Hammer Nti on Pure FM, Rex Omar intimated that most musicians will be receiving more revenues from their songs from the organization than they have already received and since Stonebwoy had promised to promote the works of GHAMRO should the right procedures be put in place, he is daring him to honor his word.

Duly Accepted As Promised.. indeed What I just rec'd now is 4times better than what I first rec'd from @Ghamro_official for all my works as royalties.

This is a Great step in the right direction and there's more to do.

Esp. Hoping to see attached royalty statements soon. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Swn8LqyHuP — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) January 14, 2022

This was after Stonebwoy told Ghana’s Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah that he had only received an amount of GHc2000 as royalties from GHAMRO after signing with them for two years.

Stonebwoy also informed the Commissioner that he had paid a pittance in royalties to Ghana since the beginning of his career.

Well, Rex Omar, the President has intimated that musicians will be receiving better royalties than they have already received, hence Stonebwoy needs to honor his words by promoting the works of GHAMRO as he promised. He claims that some of the royalties had to be shared among other musicians in order not to jam their system with numerous complaints.

In reaction to that, Stonebwoy duly accepted the challenge thrown to him by Rex Omar, saying it is a great step taken by the organization to do more.

He wrote; Duly Accepted As Promised.. indeed What I just rec’d now is 4times better than what I first rec’d from @Ghamro_official for all my works as royalties. This is a Great step in the right direction and there’s more to do. Esp. Hoping to see attached royalty statements soon.

