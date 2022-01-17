Obiaa hitmaker, Akwaboah beguiles Tracey Boakye with an acapella on her birthday!

fbpx
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 19 mins ago
Highlife’s most wanted, Akwaboah has dazzled Tracey Boakye & various celebrities with an acapella performance during the birthday of the East Legon landlady.

She was moved to tears after being surprised with a performance from one of Ghana’s talented musicians, Akwaboah.

Tracey is celebrating her 31st birthday today and as she was enjoying the moment in her house, she got the surprise as Akwaboah together with Xandy Kamel, Christiana Awuni, as well as other people, came to visit.

Akwaboah then performed one of his songs that happens to the favorite of Tracey Boakye, AWEREKYEKYERE, and it was at this moment that Tracey was moved to tears.

Sharing the video, Tracey Boakye wrote; “I’m still speechless  @akwaboahmusic with my favorite at home this morning ”

