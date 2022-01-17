I promise you’ll feel at home – Chance The Rapper vows to return to Ghana with more diasporans this July!

It’s quite obvious that Grammy award-winning American act of Ghanaian descent, Chance The Rapper just can’t get enough of Ghana as he has vowed to return mid-year with more of his colleagues.

He has promised to revisit the country this time around with an entourage when Ghana marks its 65th Independence Day anniversary in March.

The American rapper recently arrived in Ghana on January 5, 2022, and from the looks of things, he had had a wonderful experience which he has been sharing across his social media platforms containing millions of followers.

While he was here, Chance The Rapper paid a visit to the Jubilee House, where he was officially welcomed by President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, days before he departed the beautiful West African country.

Ghana will celebrate it 65th year since it FOUGHT and gained its independence. I wanna go back in a big group in July. I promise you’ll feel at home 🇬🇭 JLIG (2022) shot by me pic.twitter.com/3NMpniktOG — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 13, 2022

On his promise of returning with other tourists, obviously mainstream stars in the music and movie industry in the USA, Chance wrote on Twitter saying;

Ghana will celebrate it 65th year since it FOUGHT and gained its independence. I wanna go back in a big group in July. I promise you’ll feel at home

Chance the Rapper, born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett is an American rapper, singer, and record producer. Born in Chicago, Bennett released his debut mixtape 10 Day in 2012. He began to gain mainstream recognition in 2013 after releasing his second mixtape, Acid Rap.

He then released his third mixtape, Coloring Book in 2016, which garnered further critical acclaim and attention.

It earned him three Grammy Awards, including the award for Best Rap Album; upon winning, it became the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy Award, and peaked at number eight on the Billboard 200. His debut studio album The Big Day was released in 2019 (Wikipedia).

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.