Coming With Fire! Wiyaala releases first song of 2022

Wiyaala has dropped “Coming With Fire”, her first single for 2022 and follow up to last years popular “Yaga Yaga”.

And it is an explosive cocktail of positive energy heavily influenced by the work of K.O.G (Kweku of Ghana), an internationally renowned professional UK based musician, artist, songwriter, percussionist, and multi-instrumentalist from Elmina in Ghana

Coming With Fire’s central premise is that an artist’s primary focus is to create great art.

Any consequent accumulation of money or celebrity status is incidental and secondary to the main purpose:

“Our sound, our mind, can you dream it?

Make you go boom boom like a conga

Take a bow, forget the haters

All this for love, not for paper”

Wiyaala’s uncompromising delivery of ragga punchlines are juxtaposed with operatic soaring chorus’s and an aggressive beat which combined with Wiyaala’s fast cut edit offers viewers an overwhelming visual experience.

The collaboration arose out of a chance meeting at the Shambala Festival in the UK. Recognising that they were fellow Ghanaians, they agreed to work together on an album from which two songs have now been released, Yaga Yaga in 2021 and Coming With Fire this year.

Many of the songs from the album have been already performed by Wiyaala at festivals around Europe with Onipa, K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade and in Ghana and Dubai with the Ghanaian band PatchBay.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.