SBeirg begins 2022 with new single ‘Save Me’

SBeirg, also known as Starr Black the well-known multi-talented star, has titled his new single “Save Me.”

“Save Me” depicts fake friends, major players in the music industry who refuse to help, the difficult times we are going through that have caused depression, and the time many have spent alone with no one to console or keep them company.

These are the many things one must be “Saved” from, or else the worst may occur, and it is not even the worst.

The song continues to speak for everyone in the world in such a situation, particularly on the street.

BeatzByBrave produced the song, which was mixed and mastered by iBelieve Records.

Connect with SBeirg on these handles below;

Instagram: @SBeirgMusic .

Twitter: @SBeirg.

Facebook: SBeirg.

