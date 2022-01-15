King Castyd goes seaside for ‘Wordjo’ video

The ‘Moko’ star kickstarts the year with a trip to the seaside in his fresh new visuals for love song ‘Wordjo’.

If you loved ‘Wordjo’ – a song off the singer’s ‘’Ganyo Bi’’ EP, this new visual drop from King Castyd was a must and came right in time for the holidays. Stream/listen ‘Wordjo’ off his ‘’Ganyo Bi’’ EP

Directed by Finn Mensah, fans get a standard video that captures the artist and his baby in shots that span the length of day on the coastline.

But it’s not all seaside antics, the video gentle sways viewers from day to night shots, before coming to a crescendo at an indoor scene that has some atmospheric lighting to complete its feel.

You can catch shots of King Castyd and his baby here.

Instagram: king.castyd Twitter: @Castyd2 Facebook: King Castyd