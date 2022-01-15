fbpx
Top Stories

King Castyd goes seaside for ‘Wordjo’ video

Stream/listen ‘Wordjo’ off his ‘’Ganyo Bi’’ EP

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
King Castyd goes seaside for ‘Wordjo’ video
Photo Credit: King Castyd

The ‘Moko’ star kickstarts the year with a trip to the seaside in his fresh new visuals for love song ‘Wordjo’.

If you loved ‘Wordjo’ – a song off the singer’s ‘’Ganyo Bi’’ EP, this new visual drop from King Castyd was a must and came right in time for the holidays. Stream/listen ‘Wordjo’ off his ‘’Ganyo Bi’’ EP

Directed by Finn Mensah, fans get a standard video that captures the artist and his baby in shots that span the length of day on the coastline.

But it’s not all seaside antics, the video gentle sways viewers from day to night shots, before coming to a crescendo at an indoor scene that has some atmospheric lighting to complete its feel.

You can catch shots of King Castyd and his baby here.

Instagram: king.castyd Twitter: @Castyd2 Facebook: King Castyd

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Oduma Essan hires East African hip hop icon, Fid Q for the official holiday banger; Trap

Oduma Essan & Tanzania’s Hip Hop pioneer, Fid Q set a ‘Trap’ for your earbuds on new single

5 days ago
Sarkodie replies Chance The Rapper's tweet of being the final thing on his itinerary

Sarkodie replies Chance The Rapper’s tweet of being the final thing on his itinerary

5 days ago
DSL crowned winner of TV3 Mentor X; bags GHS 500K, house, car & recording contract!

DSL crowned winner of TV3 Mentor X; bags GHS 500K, house, car & recording contract!

5 days ago
Video: Eboso by R2Bees

2022 Week 1: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker