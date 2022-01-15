Felani shares new single, ‘Karashika’

Cameroonian-Ghana based musician, Terrence Bobby, known in showbiz as Felani unlocks his first single for the year 2022 and it’s titled ‘Karashika’.

Born in Bamenda, Felani is finding feet’s in Ghana with his afro-pop masterpiece which transcends across borders. His sweet and addictive vocals serenade listeners frequently.

On ‘Karashika’, the AMC Media Solutions and Sessua Entertainment vocalist brings fire into the Ghanaian music industry with this party anthem which he sings for all the beautiful ladies around the world.

Production credit to Hit Masta ZA.

Follow Felani on all Social Media platforms via: @felanilive

