fbpx
Top Stories

Keche Andrew & millionaire wife welcome new baby girl!

She's a beauty!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 36 mins ago
Keche Andrew & millionaire wife welcome new baby girl!
Photo Credit: Keche Andrew/fb

One half of the Keche music duo, Keche Andrew and his wife, Joanna Gyan, have welcomed their first daughter to then amazement of all.

The newborn girl’s name is Joana Nkunim Gyan Agyei-Frimpong, and she has been outdoored to be Joanna Gyan’s goddaughter.

Joanna was overjoyed to be appointed a godmother and shared her joy on social media. A family acquaintance had apparently welcomed their daughter and named her after Andrew’s wife.

She posted images of the little daughter to her Instagram page.

“Welcome my darling Joanna Nkunim Gyan Agyei-Frempong,” she wrote.

She returned to clarify after the photo caused confusion by leading others to believe the baby was hers.

She wrote: “Her name is Joanna Nkunim Gyan Agyei-Frempong ..they name her after my name ..thanks to these beautiful parents who has always believe in me,”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 36 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

DSL crowned winner of TV3 Mentor X; bags GHS 500K, house, car & recording contract!

DSL crowned winner of TV3 Mentor X; bags GHS 500K, house, car & recording contract!

4 days ago
Video: Eboso by R2Bees

2022 Week 1: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
We are here! Chance The Rapper links up with Vic Mensah & M.anifest in Ghana as they crack open coconuts

We are here! Chance The Rapper links up with Vic Mensah & M.anifest in Ghana

1 week ago
Shots fired! Ghana Police intervenes after Popcaan involved in altercation at Accra lounge

Shots fired! Ghana Police intervenes after Popcaan involved in altercation at Accra lounge

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker