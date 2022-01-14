Keche Andrew & millionaire wife welcome new baby girl!

One half of the Keche music duo, Keche Andrew and his wife, Joanna Gyan, have welcomed their first daughter to then amazement of all.

The newborn girl’s name is Joana Nkunim Gyan Agyei-Frimpong, and she has been outdoored to be Joanna Gyan’s goddaughter.

Joanna was overjoyed to be appointed a godmother and shared her joy on social media. A family acquaintance had apparently welcomed their daughter and named her after Andrew’s wife.

She posted images of the little daughter to her Instagram page.

“Welcome my darling Joanna Nkunim Gyan Agyei-Frempong,” she wrote.

She returned to clarify after the photo caused confusion by leading others to believe the baby was hers.

She wrote: “Her name is Joanna Nkunim Gyan Agyei-Frempong ..they name her after my name ..thanks to these beautiful parents who has always believe in me,”

