D-Black cops a brand new GHS 755,330 Mercedez Benz S550 on birthday following successful business season in December!

Ghana’s Enjoyment Minister, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, aka D-Black has copped another toy to his fleet of cars, a Mercedez Benz S550, following his birthday & a successful business season in December.

The Enjoyment Minister took to his social media to express his profound gratitude to God for the love and the people He has made to love and support him throughout his life journey to date.

Taking to his IG wall, he wrote; ‘+1 so I got myself a New Mercedez S 550 Grateful for Life & The Blessings God continues to show me. Grateful for the people that continue to support & love me. Grateful for it all. Happy Birthday to the Enjoyment Minister’

D Black happens to be one of the most accomplished entertainers in the space. He had dominated the entertainment scene for years and his business acumen is unmatched.

