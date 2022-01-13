fbpx
Top Stories

D-Black cops a brand new GHS 755,330 Mercedez Benz S550 on birthday following successful business season in December!

His Tropical Fiesta events during the holidays were a major success!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
D-Black cops a brand new GHS 755,330 Mercedez Benz S550 on birthday following successful business season in December!
Photo Credit: D-Black/Twitter

Ghana’s Enjoyment Minister, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, aka D-Black has copped another toy to his fleet of cars, a Mercedez Benz S550, following his birthday & a successful business season in December.

The Enjoyment Minister took to his social media to express his profound gratitude to God for the love and the people He has made to love and support him throughout his life journey to date.

Taking to his IG wall, he wrote; ‘+1 so I got myself a New Mercedez S 550 Grateful for Life & The Blessings God continues to show me. Grateful for the people that continue to support & love me. Grateful for it all. Happy Birthday to the Enjoyment Minister’

D Black happens to be one of the most accomplished entertainers in the space. He had dominated the entertainment scene for years and his business acumen is unmatched.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

We are here! Chance The Rapper links up with Vic Mensah & M.anifest in Ghana as they crack open coconuts

We are here! Chance The Rapper links up with Vic Mensah & M.anifest in Ghana

1 week ago
Shots fired! Ghana Police intervenes after Popcaan involved in altercation at Accra lounge

Shots fired! Ghana Police intervenes after Popcaan involved in altercation at Accra lounge

1 week ago
Cwesi Oteng gets under the skin of many after supporting E-Levy

Cwesi Oteng gets under the skin of many after supporting E-Levy

1 week ago
Gyakie and Black Sherif peak anticipation for their joint single with viral video

Gyakie and Black Sherif peak anticipation for their upcoming joint single with viral video

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker