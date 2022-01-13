fbpx
Criss Waddle readies fans for biggest album ever; set to feature Fameye, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Joey B, others

Every song on the album didn't come easy - Criss Waddle reveals

It would be vividly recalled that Criss Waddle revealed his intentions to bow out from the music scene after dropping his last album.

The rapper revealed that he will be closing the curtains down on his music career and perhaps focus more on his business.

In a tweet, the “Bie Gya” hitmaker stated that he will be releasing an interesting album to thrill his fans and music lovers before he finally bows out from the music scene.

He wrote; Been thinking of Dropping an album for you guys,after that I may never drop any song again,so it’s going to be an Interesting album

Well, it seems the rapper is making plans on dropping the album this year as he links up with some of his colleagues to record some songs on the album.

Artists expected to be featured on the album are Stonebwoy, Fameye, Joey B, and other top-tier stars.

As a reminder, Criss Waddle owns one of the most successful record labels in the music scene, AMG Business. The label has top stars like Medikal, Armani, Deuce, and other stars dominating the scene at the moment.

