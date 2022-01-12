Why hasn’t a Ghanaian Gospel act ever headlined an event in Nigeria? – Empress Gifty, Gospel’s Shatta Wale quizzes

Gospel’s Shatta Wale, Empress Gifty Adorye has thrown her weight behind the Dancehall artiste’s claims that Nigerian artistes don’t reciprocate the support Ghanaians give them.

She went hard on Nigerian gospel musicians as she agreed with Shatta Wale that even their Gospel industry don’t reciprocate the same love and support given them by Ghanaians.

This issue of support from Nigerian artists has cost a lot of problems after Shatta Wale angrily blasted them all for not reciprocating the love given them by Ghanaians and other Africans and some people are still insulting him over that today.

Empress Gifty sharing her views on that went hard on Nigerian gospel musicians asking when was the last time a Ghanaian gospel musician was made to headline a show in Nigeria as we have been doing for them here in Ghana.

She then went ahead to talk about how picky the Nigerian gospel musicians are, as they even refuse to take pictures with them when they come to Ghana and only promote the show they are headlining a day before coming to Ghana.

Empress Gifty added that the way we give them the chance and attention doing all media tours with them, they do not do the same thing for Ghanaian gospel artists when they go to Nigeria and that is very bad on their part but they have refused to accept that.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.