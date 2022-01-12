fbpx
Top Stories

Rihanna ain’t got nothing on you! Gyakie thrills fans with ragga freestyle of upcoming single

Ghana has got it all!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Rihanna ain't got nothing on you! Gyakie thrills fans with ragga freestyle of upcoming single
Rihanna ain't got nothing on you! Gyakie thrills fans with ragga freestyle of upcoming single

Jackeline Acheampong, aka Gyakie has scattered the internet with some Rihanna vibes of a ragga freestyle of a tune which is probably an upcoming single.

The “Forever” hitmaker who made an unexpected emergence into the music scene has wowed many with her amazing singing talent. The daughter of highlife legend Nana Acheampong already dropped her 5-track EP titled “Seed” which comes with no features.

The singer who claims to have never been in love before but always writes her love songs by picturing her future love life also released her “Forever” song to thrill her music fans and lovers of good music in general, released under FlipTheMusic Record Label.

The song shot her to prominence and made her break global boundaries after which she recorded the remix version with Nigeria’s Omah Lay which garnered huge success on digital streaming platforms.

Well, Gyakie has posted a new video on her Twitter page, teasing fans with an afro dancehall tune as she tells her fans to tell her when they need it.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Shots fired! Ghana Police intervenes after Popcaan involved in altercation at Accra lounge

Shots fired! Ghana Police intervenes after Popcaan involved in altercation at Accra lounge

6 days ago
Cwesi Oteng gets under the skin of many after supporting E-Levy

Cwesi Oteng gets under the skin of many after supporting E-Levy

6 days ago
Gyakie and Black Sherif peak anticipation for their joint single with viral video

Gyakie and Black Sherif peak anticipation for their upcoming joint single with viral video

7 days ago
'Angela' opened doors for all the young boys to enter the industry with hits but I'm not given the credit - Kuami Eugene

‘Angela’ opened doors for all the young boys to enter the industry with hits but I’m not given the credit – Kuami Eugene

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker