Rihanna ain’t got nothing on you! Gyakie thrills fans with ragga freestyle of upcoming single

Jackeline Acheampong, aka Gyakie has scattered the internet with some Rihanna vibes of a ragga freestyle of a tune which is probably an upcoming single.

The “Forever” hitmaker who made an unexpected emergence into the music scene has wowed many with her amazing singing talent. The daughter of highlife legend Nana Acheampong already dropped her 5-track EP titled “Seed” which comes with no features.

The singer who claims to have never been in love before but always writes her love songs by picturing her future love life also released her “Forever” song to thrill her music fans and lovers of good music in general, released under FlipTheMusic Record Label.

tell me when you need it pic.twitter.com/910BC7g4oH — Song Bird (@Gyakie_) January 10, 2022

The song shot her to prominence and made her break global boundaries after which she recorded the remix version with Nigeria’s Omah Lay which garnered huge success on digital streaming platforms.

Well, Gyakie has posted a new video on her Twitter page, teasing fans with an afro dancehall tune as she tells her fans to tell her when they need it.

