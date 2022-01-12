Criss Waddle & DJ Mensah call out Joey B for snubbing them; Joey B rebuts!
Recall, Criss Waddle penned down his frustration on Twitter, lamenting that Joey B had reached out to him to tell him of his intentions to record a song with him but it has been eleven days now he has never approached him.
Criss Waddle revealed that it has been eleven days since Joey B told him he will call him but has refused to call him, nor has he explained his reasons for the delay.
Joey B say he Dey call me make we enter studio e be 11 days be this the call still no arrive on my phone screen,This album eh….Only God knows, he wrote.
In response to that, Joey B claims to have reached out to Criss Waddle but all efforts proved abortive. He stated that he had called Criss Waddle but his number was off but since he has been called out on Twitter, he’d prefer that they conduct their business on the platform.
Well, DJ Mensah who once suffered the same fate with Joey B is also dragging him for snubbing him for two solid years after he approached him for a verse on a song.
He intimated that Joey B has been in that act of not responding to people when he is being approached for a verse or a collaboration. However, Joey B quickly responded that he had sent the verse about a year ago through DJ Mensah’s e-mail.
