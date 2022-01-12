Criss Waddle & DJ Mensah call out Joey B for snubbing them; Joey B rebuts!

Renowned rapper, Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman Martin, aka Joey B has been called out by Criss Waddle & DJ Mensah after snubbing them.

Recall, Criss Waddle penned down his frustration on Twitter, lamenting that Joey B had reached out to him to tell him of his intentions to record a song with him but it has been eleven days now he has never approached him.

Criss Waddle revealed that it has been eleven days since Joey B told him he will call him but has refused to call him, nor has he explained his reasons for the delay.

Some sef I link @1RealJoeyB up till now the project never happen but I might still name it a Criss Waddle feat Joey B song and leave his part blank 🙄🙄 — Criss Waddle (@CrissWaddle) December 30, 2021

Joey B say he Dey call me make we enter studio e be 11 days be this the call still no arrive on my phone screen,This album eh….Only God knows, he wrote.

In response to that, Joey B claims to have reached out to Criss Waddle but all efforts proved abortive. He stated that he had called Criss Waddle but his number was off but since he has been called out on Twitter, he’d prefer that they conduct their business on the platform.

king i call you twice, number off. the way i no dey reach you, make we just chat for here. 🤣 — Joey B (@1RealJoeyB) January 12, 2022

Furthermore, Ghanaian record producer and disk jockey, Michael Mensah Ayenu, also known as DJ Mensah has also dragged the Ghanaian rapper, Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman Martin, affectionately known as Joey B on social media for snubbing him for a verse two years ago.

This comes shortly after Criss Waddle also took to the microblogging platform, Twitter to call out the rapper for refusing to contact him after he revealed his intentions to hit the studio with him. Criss Waddle revealed that it has been 11 days since the rapper has refused to call him for the joint.

I beg he’s like that, still waiting for my verse. 2yrs be this Cc: @angeltownbaby https://t.co/ypzmLvZy4M — DJ MENSAH (@DJMENSAH1) January 12, 2022

Well, DJ Mensah who once suffered the same fate with Joey B is also dragging him for snubbing him for two solid years after he approached him for a verse on a song.

He intimated that Joey B has been in that act of not responding to people when he is being approached for a verse or a collaboration. However, Joey B quickly responded that he had sent the verse about a year ago through DJ Mensah’s e-mail.

Angel Dey come…. Me I no go talk https://t.co/9PxZ2QR1AC — DJ MENSAH (@DJMENSAH1) January 12, 2022

