02 Indigo today, main O2 Arena tomorrow! KiDi & Kuami Eugene thankful for growth ahead of UK concert!

Lynx Entertainment cash cows, Kuami Eugene and KiDi are hopeful and thankful ahead of their maiden event at the Indigo O2 Arena in the United Kingdom.

Ghanaians have long wished for Ghanaian artists to be allowed to host performances on international platforms in the same way that natives of other African countries can.

The Lynx Entertainment signees couldn’t contain their excitement as it is set to be their first major concert in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Doreen Avio, Kuami noted that performing at the Indigo 02 with his signee KiDi is a memorable experience for them and that getting the nod to hold a concert there for him also indicates his success.

He said: “We having our concert at the 02 Indigo is special, to be able to do that, it means you are being accepted somewhere and you are being loved, your music is actually being listened to as an artiste. To have this is what everybody is seeking for.

“That is what we are fighting for, to be listened to and to have the opportunity to have your tickets out there. This is the blessing every musician is asking for, so if we have it, we just have to be thankful”,

KiDi, also stated that having their own concert in the O2 Indigo Arena in the United Kingdom demonstrates their progress in their musical careers, as well as a step toward promoting Ghanaian music.

“It just shows growth. Like we have said, gone are the days in 2017, when I mount a stage to perform, I had only two songs, ‘Say you love’ and ‘Odo’. When I perform ‘Say you love me’ half, then we will restart again and it becomes two songs. When it gets to ‘Odo’ then I will play “Odo”.

We're coming in hot !

March 6th 2022.

02 indigo 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jKcaLn2536 — Lord KiDi (@KiDiMusic) December 20, 2021

“Right now, we can be on stage for one hour… we are making a step towards positivity, a step towards promoting Ghana and showing that Ghana boys, we no sleep, we are here to work with and to perform.

For somebody to take their hard-earned money to go and buy tickets, wear your jackets, leave your houses, bring your whole family is a blessing. I am excited and if you talk to my team, I’m pumped for this show”, KiDi said.

