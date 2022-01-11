Mboy serves fans with refreshing new vibes on debut “Painting Pictures EP”

Functioning as a debut extended play, Painting Pictures is said to be a warm up ahead of burgeoning crooner, Mboy’s main project.

Mboy has brought a six track extended play dubbed Painting Pictures to life after few months of releasing his debut “Body” which was well received on social media.

On this project, the Ghanaian vocalist and songwriter, takes us through an atmosphere of chemistry, intimacy and love bruised on a sunny day, the extended play is a compilation of different genres with “Doorway” being the first track on the EP which comes on the heels after he posted a snippet of his studio session on Instagram.

The song basically talks about how he lost his elegant looking girlfriend to a nightlife after series of complaints from her mom yielded futile, the crooner followed up with “Lijeje” a song which would definitely get you on your feet dancing for days after listening to the hook.

The third song on the project is titled “Juliana” which has an afro fusion vibe. “Shebi” comes next and followed with “Tonight” and “Showdown” being the last song on this beautiful masterpiece.

At just 20 years of age, Mboy is currently studying Law at Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and in his third year.

His style of music can be defined as unique, lyricism, audibly and melodious represented on Afrobeats, Afropop and R&B sound. Arguably one of the best projects released from Ghana last year was Painting Pictures by Mboy.

Painting Pictures Ep which was released on December 4th, 2021 and currently on all digital streaming platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.