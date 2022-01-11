Chance The Rapper finally meets Sarkodie; both captured in front of a studio setup!

fbpx
Michael Owusu Addo, widely known as Sarkodie has finally met with the US-based renowned artiste, Chance The Rapper.

They linked up after Chance took to social media recently to reveal that he has done everything since coming to Ghana and all that is left is to meet Sarkodie.

Days after making it known, he has met Sarkodie, and in a recent post on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram, Sarkodie acknowledged the fact that he felt at home when they met.

Sharing the photos, he wrote; “When brothers meet  @vicmensa @chancetherapper  : @iamkaptin”

Days ago, Sarkodie was in the news as revealed plans of hosting Rapperholic in the United States of America or the United Kingdom.

The artiste of the decade made this known in a recent post he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

The post that he made was a short one and it reads; “I need to take RAPPERHOLIC to the states UK Europe”.

