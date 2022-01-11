Aligata creates magic again!

Aligata brought his A-game on and dropped some bars by taking the GhG Live show up a notch with an addictive dancehall freestyle.

Featured on the 3rd episode of season one of the GhG Live show by award winning producer Snow Beatz, Aligata glorified a specific part of the female body in all shapes, forms, and sizes.

The catch of the freestyle is how he dropped the choruses in patois and then spiced the verses with GA and patois.

Full of catchy vibes, Aligata didn’t miss his hilarious punchlines as well on his Freestyle.

Aligata is a classic example a good lyricist, he will give you madness with a touch of beauty coupled with flawless delivery.

He is either dropping anthems, lyrical jams or something way out of the box.

