AFCON 2021: M.anifest, Samini & Sarkodie play diverse roles in piquing interest of Ghanaians

Samini, Manifest & Sarkodie have since the commencement of the 2021 African Cup of Nations shown heavy involvement in diverse ways.

Highgrade boss and popular Ghanaian music legend, Samini has featured on the recently released theme song for the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

The song titled African Smile was composed by “Collectif Africa Smile”. Before its release, three songs were submitted with “African Smile” recording 86.32 votes, beating singer Grace Bethel’s by 1.61 votes.

Gorge Samba and Taty Eyoung’s joint came third with 78 votes. The 5-minute song also features singers from other African countries like Salatiel, Timi Dakolo, Assia, Hakim, Jaylann, Rayen Youssef, Tukkiman, Imilo Iechanceux and Mylmo.

Also, the official mascot for Africa’s biggest showpiece has been nicknamed ‘Mola’, which represents a friend or a relative as a term in Cameroon. The AFCON kickstarted on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

These reactions from @sarkodie summarize everything about this game.



Still vim dey !!



pic.twitter.com/Us8hCPlUHG — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) January 10, 2022

Furthermore, renowned rapper & Ghana’s god MC, Manifest has expressed his patriotism by repping live in Cameroon to show support for the Black Stars at the ongoing AFCON 2021.

Sarkodie has also become the centre of discussions after a video of himself watching the Ghana – Morocco match surfaced online.

Netizens were amazed at how much involved and passionate his mannerisms were while watching the match which ended with a 1-0 victory for Morocco.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.