Sarkodie replies Chance The Rapper’s tweet of being the final thing on his itinerary

American rapper and record producer of Ghanaian descent, Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, popularly known as Chance The Rapper, says he’s done everything but meet Sarkodie.

During the Xmas festivities, Chance The Rapper revealed that he wished to have traveled to Ghana to spend the holidays with Ghanaians and probably have a feel of what it feels like to be Ghanaian.

Chance The Rapper’s dream was granted shortly after he traveled from his home nation to Ghana to work on various projects while taking in the culture and engaging with the locals.

Starting this week knowing @chancetherapper is out here living his best life in Ghana 🇬🇭🔥#PulseCelebs pic.twitter.com/HzkHhYabZi — Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) January 10, 2022

Photos of him with M.anifest and Vic Mensa, two of Ghana’s best rappers, have surfaced on social media, leading to speculation that they are working on a banger before they leave the country.

Well, the rapper seems to have accomplished his mission in Ghana but is left with one more task to do, which is to meet the Ghanaians rap king, Sarkodie. According to him, he has done everything in Ghana except meet Sarkodie.

We linking up before you get on that ✈️ https://t.co/gIY5ICVz5E — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 10, 2022

Well, Sarkodie promised the American rapper that he will definitely meet him before he gets on his flight home.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.