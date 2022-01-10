Oduma Essan & Tanzania’s Hip Hop pioneer, Fid Q set a ‘Trap’ for your earbuds on new single

Fast-rising crooner, Oduma Essan has inserted a banger suitable for your perusal this yuletide and he brand s it as; Trap.

The mid-tempo laid back vibe is an Afrobeat tune that is set to deliver it’s sonic ambience throughout the entire room or outdoor space that its being played.

Featuring Fid Q, the tune is an attempt by the talent to expand his horizon and music appeal following the release of his initial hits such as Bigi Bigi, Show Body, among several others.

Fid is said to be one of the artists who brought honor to Hip hop in Tanzania and East Africa with his well-known song Mwanza Mwanza where in it there is a unique writing that has been different from the usual one (narratives / streams)

He has repeatedly been named the best hip hop artist of all time in Tanzania and East Africa (by Felix Nyaumbu).

In commenting on his latest release, he stated, “The reason for this collaboration was to expand my career to other parts of the continent and the world at large.

It’s for the fans to know that we have something better to give the people for the Christmas and new year to make them happy and bring them fun”.

Get interactive with Oduma across his socials and stream now across all digital streaming platforms!

