List of Winners – 2021 Ashanti Music Awards

List of Winners - 2021/22 Ashanti Music Awards
Photo Credit: 2021 Ashanti Music Awards

The 2021 Ashanti Music Awards has been officially held at the Golden Tulip in Kumasi, with many dignitaries in attendance.

In attendance were Mrs. Augustina Addison – Chairperson of MUSIGA Ashanti Ashanti, Dr. Barima Asumadu Sakyi – Director of Center For National Center Kumasi, Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Nti – CEO Of Hammer Productions, Mr. Osei – Tutu Kwabena – General Manager Sikka FM, Rev. Eddie – Senior Minister Of Royalhouse Chapel, Mr. Emmanuel Bimpeh – CEO Of New Corporate Ghana Agency, Prophet Joshua Nii Quaye Djaney – Building Supervisor, and Mr. Kaptain Richmond Akorli – CEO Of Kaptain Richmond Business Consult.

Rapper BiggBone kicked off the event with an exciting performance, as the audience applauded him for his stagecraft.

Other artists such as Africa Child, Joseph Mensah, Kweku Flick, and Rex Omar thrilled fans after he was given the honorary award.

Full list of winners below:

Best Rapper of Ashanti
Ypee

Artist Of Ashanti
Gyakie

Best Collaboration of Ashanti
Kofi Jamar (Ekorso) ft Yaw Tog & Ypee

HipHop Song of Ashanti
Jay Bahd (Condemn)

International Collaboration of Ashanti
Yaw Tog (Sore Remix) ft Stormzy

New Artist of Ashanti
Queen Victoria

HipHop Artist of Ashanti
Jay Bahd

International Artist of Ashanti
Black Kat Gh

Gospel Artist of Ashanti
Jojo Arhin

Reggae/ Dancehall song of Ashanti
African Child (Kumoo)

Reggae/ Dancehall Artist of Ashanti
African Child

Gospel song of Ashanti
Obaapa Christy

Popular Song of Ashanti
Black Sherif (2nd Sermon)

Ep/Album of Ashanti
Jay Bahd (Return of Okomfo Anokye)

Best Rap song of Ashanti
Ypee(Ten Toes) ft Kofi Jamar

Instrumentalist of Ashanti
Nana Akwasi

Highlife/AfroHighlife song of Ashanti
Ceekay (Makoma)

Artist Manager of Ashanti
BKC Boss

Record of Ashanti
Kojo Cue (Ex)

Best Producer of Ashanti
Tubhani Muzik

Video director of Ashanti
Mysta Bruce

Best locally supporting Dj of Ashanti
Dj Carcious

