List of Winners – 2021 Ashanti Music Awards

The 2021 Ashanti Music Awards has been officially held at the Golden Tulip in Kumasi, with many dignitaries in attendance.

In attendance were Mrs. Augustina Addison – Chairperson of MUSIGA Ashanti Ashanti, Dr. Barima Asumadu Sakyi – Director of Center For National Center Kumasi, Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Nti – CEO Of Hammer Productions, Mr. Osei – Tutu Kwabena – General Manager Sikka FM, Rev. Eddie – Senior Minister Of Royalhouse Chapel, Mr. Emmanuel Bimpeh – CEO Of New Corporate Ghana Agency, Prophet Joshua Nii Quaye Djaney – Building Supervisor, and Mr. Kaptain Richmond Akorli – CEO Of Kaptain Richmond Business Consult.

Rapper BiggBone kicked off the event with an exciting performance, as the audience applauded him for his stagecraft.

Other artists such as Africa Child, Joseph Mensah, Kweku Flick, and Rex Omar thrilled fans after he was given the honorary award.

Full list of winners below:

Best Rapper of Ashanti

Ypee

Artist Of Ashanti

Gyakie

Best Collaboration of Ashanti

Kofi Jamar (Ekorso) ft Yaw Tog & Ypee

HipHop Song of Ashanti

Jay Bahd (Condemn)

International Collaboration of Ashanti

Yaw Tog (Sore Remix) ft Stormzy

New Artist of Ashanti

Queen Victoria

HipHop Artist of Ashanti

Jay Bahd

International Artist of Ashanti

Black Kat Gh

Gospel Artist of Ashanti

Jojo Arhin

Reggae/ Dancehall song of Ashanti

African Child (Kumoo)

Reggae/ Dancehall Artist of Ashanti

African Child

Gospel song of Ashanti

Obaapa Christy

Popular Song of Ashanti

Black Sherif (2nd Sermon)

Ep/Album of Ashanti

Jay Bahd (Return of Okomfo Anokye)

Best Rap song of Ashanti

Ypee(Ten Toes) ft Kofi Jamar

Instrumentalist of Ashanti

Nana Akwasi

Highlife/AfroHighlife song of Ashanti

Ceekay (Makoma)

Artist Manager of Ashanti

BKC Boss

Record of Ashanti

Kojo Cue (Ex)

Best Producer of Ashanti

Tubhani Muzik

Video director of Ashanti

Mysta Bruce

Best locally supporting Dj of Ashanti

Dj Carcious

