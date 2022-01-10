List of Winners – 2021 Ashanti Music Awards
The 2021 Ashanti Music Awards has been officially held at the Golden Tulip in Kumasi, with many dignitaries in attendance.
In attendance were Mrs. Augustina Addison – Chairperson of MUSIGA Ashanti Ashanti, Dr. Barima Asumadu Sakyi – Director of Center For National Center Kumasi, Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Nti – CEO Of Hammer Productions, Mr. Osei – Tutu Kwabena – General Manager Sikka FM, Rev. Eddie – Senior Minister Of Royalhouse Chapel, Mr. Emmanuel Bimpeh – CEO Of New Corporate Ghana Agency, Prophet Joshua Nii Quaye Djaney – Building Supervisor, and Mr. Kaptain Richmond Akorli – CEO Of Kaptain Richmond Business Consult.
Rapper BiggBone kicked off the event with an exciting performance, as the audience applauded him for his stagecraft.
Other artists such as Africa Child, Joseph Mensah, Kweku Flick, and Rex Omar thrilled fans after he was given the honorary award.
Full list of winners below:
Best Rapper of Ashanti
Ypee
Artist Of Ashanti
Gyakie
Best Collaboration of Ashanti
Kofi Jamar (Ekorso) ft Yaw Tog & Ypee
HipHop Song of Ashanti
Jay Bahd (Condemn)
International Collaboration of Ashanti
Yaw Tog (Sore Remix) ft Stormzy
New Artist of Ashanti
Queen Victoria
HipHop Artist of Ashanti
Jay Bahd
International Artist of Ashanti
Black Kat Gh
Gospel Artist of Ashanti
Jojo Arhin
Reggae/ Dancehall song of Ashanti
African Child (Kumoo)
Reggae/ Dancehall Artist of Ashanti
African Child
Gospel song of Ashanti
Obaapa Christy
Popular Song of Ashanti
Black Sherif (2nd Sermon)
Ep/Album of Ashanti
Jay Bahd (Return of Okomfo Anokye)
Best Rap song of Ashanti
Ypee(Ten Toes) ft Kofi Jamar
Instrumentalist of Ashanti
Nana Akwasi
Highlife/AfroHighlife song of Ashanti
Ceekay (Makoma)
Artist Manager of Ashanti
BKC Boss
Record of Ashanti
Kojo Cue (Ex)
Best Producer of Ashanti
Tubhani Muzik
Video director of Ashanti
Mysta Bruce
Best locally supporting Dj of Ashanti
Dj Carcious
