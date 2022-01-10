DSL crowned winner of TV3 Mentor X; bags GHS 500K, house, car & recording contract!

Another season of Tv3’s flagship music reality show, Mentor X, has come to an end with DSL carrying the ultimate crown after beating tight competition from equally deserving contestants.

This year’s competition was the tenth edition of the show and it was dubbed, MENTOR X and it was a keenly contested one as all the contestants showed why they were chosen with some mind-blowing performances from the start of the competition till the end.

As usual, five contestants went to the final which was held at the National Theatre and the five finalists were AJ, DSL, Konfidential, Ely, and Wise B.

At the end of the event, Wise B came fifth, followed by Ely who came forth. The final three were DSL, AJ, and Konfidential.

AJ came third, Konfidential came second with DSL winning the ultimate prize. Congratulations to DSL for winning the ultimate prize.

He takes home a brand new car, a house, a recording contract, and a mouth-watering management deal with Lynx Entertainment.

