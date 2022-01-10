Calm down, you’re talking to a human, not an animal – Sadiq details convo with Killbeatz that led to blacklisting King Promise

Convener of Wildaland & CEO of 3Media Networks, Sadiq Abdulai has explained in detail how King Promise and his team insulted and disrespected him over the booking and performance at his Wildaland festival.

Sadiq explained his side of the story revealing what happened that made him take a drastic decision against King Promise blacklisting him from all his shows and programs saying he won’t tolerate any disrespect this year.

According to Sadiq, he initially didn’t add King Promise’s name to the list of performers because they hadn’t concluded with the booking but then Kaywa asked him to add his name so they can later go ahead with the bookings and money involved.

Baba Sadiq talks about his issue with King Promise and his team. Apparently, the latter disrespected the organizers of #WildalandFestival after making numerous demands.





He did exactly that and was still talking about money issue with them since they wanted to take the whole amount before King Promise get on stage to perform and he also with his team was asking them to hold on to the half and they will receive the rest after performing.

Things were yet to be finalized when Killbeatz called him to rain insult on him using the f word on him just because he added King Promises’ name to performers when they were yet to finalize everything which he actually did because Kaywa asked him.

The whole breakdown between Baba Sadiq and King Promise and him banning any King Promise content shown on 3 Music TV

That made him blacklist King Promise from all his shows because the disrespect was gross and adding that this year he’s not tolerating any nonsense from any artists as he’s building an international brand.

