fbpx
Top Stories

Calm down, you’re talking to a human, not an animal – Sadiq details convo with Killbeatz that led to blacklisting King Promise

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Calm down, you're talking to a human, not an animal - Sadiq details convo with Killbeatz that led to blacklisting King Promise
Calm down, you're talking to a human, not an animal - Sadiq details convo with Killbeatz that led to blacklisting King Promise

Convener of Wildaland & CEO of 3Media Networks, Sadiq Abdulai has explained in detail how King Promise and his team insulted and disrespected him over the booking and performance at his Wildaland festival.

Sadiq explained his side of the story revealing what happened that made him take a drastic decision against King Promise blacklisting him from all his shows and programs saying he won’t tolerate any disrespect this year.

According to Sadiq, he initially didn’t add King Promise’s name to the list of performers because they hadn’t concluded with the booking but then Kaywa asked him to add his name so they can later go ahead with the bookings and money involved.

He did exactly that and was still talking about money issue with them since they wanted to take the whole amount before King Promise get on stage to perform and he also with his team was asking them to hold on to the half and they will receive the rest after performing.

Things were yet to be finalized when Killbeatz called him to rain insult on him using the f word on him just because he added King Promises’ name to performers when they were yet to finalize everything which he actually did because Kaywa asked him.

That made him blacklist King Promise from all his shows because the disrespect was gross and adding that this year he’s not tolerating any nonsense from any artists as he’s building an international brand.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Je M'appelle by Darkovibes feat. Davido

2021 Week 38: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

26th September 2021
3Media Network CEO, Sadiq Abdulai Abu reacts to Shatta Wale's claims against him

3Media Network CEO, Sadiq Abdulai Abu reacts to Shatta Wale’s claims against him

23rd September 2021
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 37: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

19th September 2021
King Promise threatens an exposè on the rot in the Ghana music industry; Delay offers platform!

King Promise threatens an exposè on the rot in the Ghana music industry; Delay offers platform!

15th September 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker