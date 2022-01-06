fbpx
We are here! Chance The Rapper links up with Vic Mensa in Ghana as they crack open coconuts

They're having the time of the lives at the centre of the world!

American rapper, Chance the Rapper has arrived in Ghana following his previous desire of visiting the motherland and has been caught hanging out with fellow US Rapper, Vic Mensa.

He has finally fulfilled his desire to be in the country after he shared a post in December wishing to be in Ghana.

In a video that has gone viral, American rapper and record producer, Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, popularly known as Chance the Rapper, was seen having a good time with Ghanaian-American artiste, Vic Mensa, as he screamed “we are here”.

The rapper on December 27, 2021, tweeted “I wish I was in Ghana” when events in Ghana were just booming for organisers, celebrities and fans alike.

It was no surprise the American Rapper wished to be in Ghana with all the fun-packed activities that went on amidst the COVID-19 virus restricting tourists in other countries from fully enjoying the Christmas festivities.

His post however didn’t state when he arrived in Ghana and where he’s lodging.

