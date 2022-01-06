Shots fired! Ghana Police intervenes after Popcaan involved in altercation at Accra lounge

Jamaican Dancehall top skanka, Andre Hugh Sutherland, aka Popcaan has been seen in a trending video being rescued from the hands of robbers by the police.

Popcaan, unfortunately, is said to have gotten into an incident at a prominent club around midnight on Wednesday, January 5, 2021.

Although details about the incident are scarce, it is said that it took the presence and attempts of police officers to save the artiste when chaos broke out at the venue in East Legon, an Accra suburb.

Ghana not a real place 😭😭😭 free mi chargie @PopcaanMusic tpc pic.twitter.com/wUTGyw3Dky — Certified Tweaker (@SmoothHefner) January 5, 2022

According to unconfirmed allegations, a band of criminals attempted to rob the artiste, but his personal security intervened.

The situation deteriorated, necessitating the involvement of the police, who were able to put the problem under control and eventually took the singer away.

A group of men was observed forcing their way into the pub in a video spotted by Ghgossip, with one singling out the Jamaican artiste.

The police arrive in the area and bullets were being fired. The police then arrested one of the alleged attackers, and Popcaan was escorted out in the presence of the officers who protected him into his car, where he drove away.

Another footage of the incident, published by Boom Bye Bye TV, states that the alleged attackers of the artists tried to rob him and that three of them were shot by his guards.

