Gyakie predicts global dominance with her next EP; hangs out with Falz

Sensational singer, Gyakie has promised that her next EP will go global & has since been seen linking up with Nigeria’s Falz.

Apparently, the duo crossed paths during a recent concert and they shared some positive vibes before they processed to thrill their respective fans with crazy dance moves in a concert that was probably staged during the yuletide.

Watch the exciting moment the two African artistes gave their fans.

Furthermore, the ‘Forever’ hitmaker as part of her new year resolution announced the release of her first Extended Play, EP.

Following her previous post, she further took to her Twitter page and added that she believes her EP will break boundaries and take over the world.

