Cwesi Oteng gets under the skin of many after supporting E-Levy

Gospel hitmaker, Cwesi Oteng is in the news after his support for Government’s E-Levy intention of taxing mobile money users was met with mixed reactions.

He has come under attack by netizens after he declared his support for the NPP government’s electronic levy also known as E-levy policy.

The gospel singer, whose career has been dormant for years couldn’t resist the opportunity to express his joy anytime he loses money to MOMO taxes.

Is everything OK with Cwesi Oteng???

Like not what he's saying but he doesn't look really good. https://t.co/KQQqOc61Zu — cytizin_quayson (@cytizinquayson_) January 4, 2022

Cwesi Oteng appears to have made enough money to get by before his once-promising music career fizzled out.

Cwesi Oteng has stated unequivocally that he completely supports the E-Levy tax established by the party he voted for in the 2020 elections in a recent interview with Zionfelix.

Ghanaians have taken to social media in droves since news of his words leaked, expressing their outrage at the comments of the Gospel musician.

He said: “Sometimes when I talk people think I’m talking for the government but I speak as a citizen. I think it’s an avenue for revenue that the government can have. People don’t like taxes in our country,”

When their arguments are insults, you wonder what they can teach you. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/JjKA58ihzS — Cwesi Oteng (@CwesiOteng) January 5, 2022

He continued; “I think we should embrace it…whenever I pay MOMO and they deduct from my account it makes me happy because I feel like I’m contributing something to the country.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.