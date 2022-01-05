fbpx
Gyakie and Black Sherif peak anticipation for their upcoming joint single with viral video

2 of Ghana's latest music exports on one joint! Can't wait!

Photo Credit: Gyakie /Facebook

Ghana’s songbird, Gyakie and Black Sherif, in a viral video on social media, have served fans with a teaser of their upcoming collaboration.

The fast-rising Ghanaian musicians were seen at the studio in a video on social media. They were captured jamming to the yet-to-be-released song.

Gyakie, Black Sherif, and the sound engineer’s body language show that the song will be a banger.

These young musicians got prominence in the Ghanaian music industry not long ago—but they are proving that they are ready for business.

