‘Angela’ opened doors for all the young boys to enter the industry with hits but I’m not given the credit – Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene has opened up on various milestones in his life and what the future holds for him after achieving musical success at a very young age of 25.

He revealed in an interview that he’s working very hard during his prime to stash enough money in his bank account so he can have the luxury of quitting music when he clocks 40-years.

Perhaps feeling vulnerable owing to criticisms he often gets from a cluster of naysayers, the A-list star said he could bow out of the music scene and enjoy the fruit of his labour to avoid unsolicited opinions from people about his craft.

He said when he finally takes this decision, a lot of the backlash he receives from people will stop because he might not be actively involved in music again.

“When I get to 40, seeing me will be very difficult. When I get to 40, I can stop this thing [music] that I am doing. Why do you think I am working so hard to save? By 40, you can’t tell me what to do anymore. By 40, if I like I will play the show, if I don’t like it I won’t play it,” Kuami added.

He further revealed, “We were in a meeting with some industry people and one of them stated that don’t I remember that Angela opened doors for all the young boys to enter the industry, but if I say that right now, they will say I haven’t achieved anything. I’m not given the credit”.

Kuami stated that there will be a time people won’t have a say about his music again because he will be like Daddy Lumba.

“I won’t sing the song again unless I feel like doing it,” he added. Kuami Eugene released a five-track EP titled ‘Afro Highlife’ in 2021.

