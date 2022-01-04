Feli Nuna rounded off 2021 with performance at Republic Spirit Fest

Off Da Ground signed artist, Feli Nuna finished the year 2021 strong by announcing her presence with an electrifying performance at the 2021 Republic Spirit Fest.

The “Love Me Now” hitmaker entertained the audience by performing back-to-back hits from her catalogue.

Feli Nuna wore an African-styled yellow crop top with blue and black accents, a long-sleeved yellow fur, yellow shorts, and black boots, making it the perfect fashion choice for the occasion.

