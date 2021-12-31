Stonebwoy for President! Netizens impressed after fine-tuning Shatta’s approach to the ongoing Ghana-Nigeria music banter

Stonebwoy has once again won the hearts of many with a tactical and more refined approach to Shatta Wale’s rants about lack of support from Nigerians.

Stonebwoy sharing his thoughts gave us a little history about how all Africans were one until migration separated us all and that explains why our cultures appear to be the same and our style of music appears to be the same as Africans.

According to him, Nigerians have been able to make it on the global market because of their population among other benefits they enjoy and they need to appreciate and reciprocate the love other African countries give them.

At least you try even tho this English is too long for me but you try bro 😂



Me I like am kpa kpa kpa u kno and hot hot so things will change proper ..this one go shake dem but not like mine tho🤣😂..

Together as Africans ❤️❤️

We can!!!

Love you bloodbrother❤️ https://t.co/n0968zDcPb — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 30, 2021

Stonebwoy then added that Shatta Wale’s approach to the issue might be wrong but the topic of our brother nation Nigeria not reciprocating the love and support it receives particularly from Ghana is valid and deserves critical attention.

He then called on Ghanaians home and abroad to emulate the Nigerian approach of prioritizing an agenda to invest in and support Ghanaian talent with the popular saying love your neighbor as yourself and not more than yourself.

It’s now clear that most people are beginning to understand what Shatta Wale was trying to say even though his approach was not good, we think it’s the best because it has given the topic the needed attention for a while.

