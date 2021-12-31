Despite the Nigerian Media Tour, Sarkodie’s ‘No Pressure’ peaks at #9 out of Audiomack’s Top 10 albums of 2021

Right in the middle of a heated conversation of how Nigerians do not reciprocate the love shown to them and their music, Sarkodie’s No Pressure performance among a Nigerian dominated Audiomack top 10 albums of the year chart comes as raw evidence.

Ghanaian musician, Michael Owusu Addo who is known in showbiz as Sarkodie has reacted to his NO PRESSURE album making it to Audiomack’s top 10 most-streamed albums.

After making heavy investments to promote the song in Nigeria, it peaked at the ninth number out of 10 top albums.

He reacted to this in a recent post he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Facebook.

His album was the 9th on the list and it can be said to be a massive win for him considering the amount of work he put into making the album although there’s more room for improvement.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.