R2Bees honored by Stonebwoy for being hits before Afrobeats’ dominance, in the presence of Wizkid

Right in the presence of WizKid – Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer, Stonebwoy on the 29th of December during R2Bees & Friends concert hailed the ace music duo for being hitmakers way before the dominance of Afrobeat in Ghana.

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, well known as Stonebwoy has intimated that the Tema-based music duo, R2Bees made up of two cousins, Omar Sterling and Mugeez have been our legends before most of them emerged into the scene.

While performing on stage with R2Bees, Stonebwoy stated clearly that R2Bees have been in the music scene before the Afrobeat genre became popular, thus it makes them our legends in present times.

R2Bees who have mentored a lot of musicians in the scene at the moment especially those who emerge from Tema were being honored and celebrated by the dancehall musician who feels they need to be accorded as legends of our time.

He also used the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to the Hiplife duo for keeping the fire burning for so many years even before more of them emerged into the scene with the Afrobeat genre which has changed the scene.

