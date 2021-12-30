Mr Drew hails Ghanaian acts for holding the industry down in 2021 despite hurdles!

Highly Spiritual Music’s Andrew Commey Otoo, aka Mr. Drew has hailed Ghanaian artistes for being able to achieve a lot this year despite the hardships.

Mr. Drew happens to be one of the best male vocalists in Ghana. Starting off as a dancer, Mr. Drew later branched into the music scene after he competed in the MTN Hitmaker Season 6 which he emerged as the 1st runner up.

Big Ups to Every Ghanaian Artist 🇬🇭chaley it’s so hard here but we still make things happen … bless you — #ALPHA (@mrdrewofficial) December 28, 2021

After that, he was signed by Kaywa, the owner of Highly Spiritual Music, and ever since then, he has never ceased to thrill Ghanaians with mega-hit songs and amazing stagecraft.

Mr. Drew has gradually registered his name on the lips of Ghanaians and earned a place in their hearts.

In a tweet, Mr. Drew seems to be grateful for the success he has achieved over the years especially this year, 2021, and hopes to accomplish more next year, 2022.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.