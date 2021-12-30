Guru, Medikal, Chase, Jupitar, Trigmatic, others support Shatta Wale’s claims against Nigerian acts!

Various Ghanaian artistes such as Guru, Medikal, Chase, Jupitar and Trigmatic have supported Shatta Wale’s agenda against the dominance of Nigerian music in Ghana.

Ghanaian musician, Chase Forever has thrown his weight behind Shatta Wale following the latter’s claims that Ghanaian musicians have received less support and love from their Nigerian counterparts.

Shatta Wale during his #FreedomWave concert launched attacks on the Nigerian music industry over the support and love they have denied Ghanaian musicians. He ranted that Nigerian musicians have gained a lot of support and love from Ghanaians yet they have refused to demonstrate the same kindness towards Ghanaian musicians.

Sometimes the message matters more than the messenger SHATTA WALE get big point one will talk about the approach but when we make sensible posts they don’t reach anywhere — BIG SPIRIT (@chaseforever) December 30, 2021

He also fumed that he needs not to headline a show with a Nigerian musician to sell out because Nigerian musicians never call on Ghanaian musicians to co-headline a show with them in Nigeria.

Shatta Wale’s rantings meted mixed reactions on social media with some people supporting his claims while others, especially Nigerians refute his claims by slamming him for insulting Nigerians.

In reaction to that, Chase Forever has intimated that most people are focusing on the fact that such an important issue was raised by Shatta Wale, According to him, the message which Shatta Wale voiced out seems not to be the main focus but the fact that his approach in addressing the issue.

Which Ghanaian artiste headlined a show in nigeria this Christmas 😂



Br3da 😂😂😂😂

Hustle ooooo Mek u come tell me ur grand mama na witch 😂😂😂#Godfirst — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 28, 2021

Guru has added his unsolicited views to the trending discourse masterminded by Shatta Wale about Ghanaian artistes not getting support from their Nigerian counterparts.

Speaking on Showbiz 360, Guru whose real name is Maradona Yeboah Adjei, echoed what his industry colleague had previously stated- the basis of which has become the most topical issue across the Nigerian and Ghanaian social media landscape.

In Guru’s words, Nigerians need to reciprocate the same love they get from Ghanaians. He further noted that the one-sided push was worrying, for which reason there should be a structure to uniformly make the two neighbouring countries benefit from each other.

“The rate at which Ghanaians promote Nigerian artistes should be the same energy vice versa. We believe in patriotism. It is about time we look at the bigger picture.”

Imagine Nigeria media embracing our culture like we do to theirs, booking us for shows like we do for them, only the demon won’t agree to this .. we need equal love and acknowledgment, not for Ghanaian musicians alone but to Africa as a whole 🙏🏾❤️ — Jupitar_General (@JupitarOfficial) December 28, 2021

He further stated that “If we all can be on a bigger picture, that would be awesome. Even though we shoot quality videos, Nigerians do not promote them like the way we promote their music here.”

Responding to the concerns raised by the Ghanaian rapper, Emmanuel Umor Jnr of BBNaija Season 6 fame, Guru mentioned that there may be policies regarding music promotion, which may not be known. Hence there should be measures put in place to revise such policies.

In a related development, a Nigerian journalist has meanwhile thrown his weight behind Shatta Wale after he launched a scathing attack on Nigerian artistes moments after he filled the Accra Sports Stadium to full capacity during his recent Freedom Wave concert.

The journalist whose name we have not established yet said what Wale said is the absolute truth and provided theories to substantiate his position.

He said indeed Nigerian artistes are raking huge dividends from their fanbase in Ghana and other African countries but don’t create the same ambiance for other artists elsewhere to benefit in their own territory.

Nigerian journalists supporting shatta wale brutally honest statement @shattawalegh has a good point buh wrong approach Shatta Wale #blacko pic.twitter.com/RzmcBang6e — Bra_heskey (@HeskeyBra) December 28, 2021

The young man further said Nigerians have a lot of connections which is why their music dominates other African countries but that doesn’t mean others from the continent have nothing to offer.

He emphasized that Nigerians can also support GH artistes just like they are getting premised on what Wale said.

Ghanaian musician, Jupitar has also backed Shatta Wale over his fight against how Nigerian musicians are being pampered in Ghana.

His utterances have birthed diverse opinions. In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Jupitar stated there has to be equal love and acknowledgment. He said the Nigerian media should embrace the Ghanaian culture as Ghanaians do to theirs.

“Imagine Nigeria media embracing our culture like we do to theirs, booking us for shows like we do for them, only the demon won’t agree to this .. we need equal love and acknowledgment, not for Ghanaian musicians alone but to Africa as a whole,” Jupitar wrote on Twitter.

